Tamil Nadu: Missing last-mile link to temporary bus stand in Ariyalur irks commuters

ARIYALUR: Residents and college students in Ariyalur have voiced their concerns over the inadequate transport facilities to the temporary bus stand from the town. They are demanding services likes share autos and dedicated town buses to alleviate their commuting woes.

The bus stand opposite Vani Mahal on Perambalur Road was set up as a stop-gap measure while the construction of the new bus stand, at a cost of Rs 7.8 crore, got underway last year. The Ariyalur bus stand, established in 1975 near the Anna statue spanning three acres, serves as a crucial hub for travel to various districts, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chidambaram, and Virudhachalam.

However, the aging infrastructure and neglect have rendered the buildings dilapidated and unusable. A decision was then taken to construct a new bus stand. Accordingly, on March 5 2023, foundation stone was laid for the new bus stand near Anna statue.

But progress on the construction has been sluggish. Promises of completion within a year remain unfulfilled, leaving commuters in the lurch. In response, the Ariyalur municipality set up a temporary bus stand for the convenience of passengers.

However, certain buses, particularly those servicing Jayankondam and surrounding areas, do not utilise this facility, causing disruption to travel plans of many. Moreover, the lack of proper bus services from the town to the temporary bus stand compounds the issue, leaving passengers stranded.

The bus stand also lacks basic facilities, including drinking water, complain commuters. R Sankar, who lodged a petition with the district collectorate on these issues, told TNIE, "Buses coming from districts like Tiruchy and Thanjavur are meant to arrive at the temporary bus stand. But they drop off passengers outside the stand, leading to accidents while commuters cross the busy road."