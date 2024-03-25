Tamil Nadu: New names on AIADMK list sparks debate

CHENNAI: New faces galore in the AIADMK candidate list at a time when the party needs to prove its mettle has sparked a debate. This Lok Sabha election is crucial for the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami since the party has been facing defeats after he assumed the top position. However, fielding new faces when the DMK leading a formidable alliance and putting up strong candidates is not a wise decision, political analysts say.

In the 33 constituencies to be contested by the AIADMK, only a few are known faces. But Palaniswami has downplayed this criticism saying that only when opportunity is given to youngsters, others in the party would gain confidence that their work would be recognised in due course.

Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam is of the view that normally candidates are chosen to take into account their winnability. This time, the AIADMK seems to have selected candidates considering their ‘spendability’. The AIADMK list indicates that no senior leader has come forward to contest. “In the current election, the opposition parties are contesting to emerge runner-up since the DMK-led alliance is likely to get most of the seats. As regards the field reality, AIADMK and BJP are contesting for reaching the second place,” he says.

On whether this list would augur well for the party at this juncture, Shyam adds, “In the Lok Sabha elections, candidates play a comparatively lesser role. The political party in the field, symbol, and against which party the contest is are important.”