Tamil Nadu: New names on AIADMK list sparks debate

CHENNAI: New faces galore in the AIADMK candidate list at a time when the party needs to prove its mettle has sparked a debate. This Lok Sabha election is crucial for the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami since the party has been facing defeats after he assumed the top position. However, fielding new faces when the DMK leading a formidable alliance and putting up strong candidates is not a wise decision, political analysts say.
In the 33 constituencies to be contested by the AIADMK, only a few are known faces. But Palaniswami has downplayed this criticism saying that only when opportunity is given to youngsters, others in the party would gain confidence that their work would be recognised in due course.
Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam is of the view that normally candidates are chosen to take into account their winnability. This time, the AIADMK seems to have selected candidates considering their ‘spendability’. The AIADMK list indicates that no senior leader has come forward to contest. “In the current election, the opposition parties are contesting to emerge runner-up since the DMK-led alliance is likely to get most of the seats. As regards the field reality, AIADMK and BJP are contesting for reaching the second place,” he says.
On whether this list would augur well for the party at this juncture, Shyam adds, “In the Lok Sabha elections, candidates play a comparatively lesser role. The political party in the field, symbol, and against which party the contest is are important.”
Senior journalist T Sigamani is of the view that bigwigs in the party have not come forward to contest fearing defeat. The list strengthens the perception that AIADMK is helping BJP register itself as a strong political party in terms of voting percentage, in a tacit way. Till now, Palaniswami has not raised his voice against either the BJP or PM Narendra Modi. “Facing a national level election just by opposing the political adversary at the state level and soft-pedalling on the ruling party at the centre is strange,” Sigamani says.
Another senior journalist Durai Karuna also concurs with the view that AIADMK has, in a way, helped the BJP to gain significant vote share by fielding new faces. Since Palaniswami ignored the view of senior leaders to revive the alliance with the BJP, they did not come forward to contest. Palaniswami could have been firm on not allying with the BJP since that party was keen on accommodating O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran.
Denying the perceptions about new candidates, IS Inbadurai, secretary of the party’s advocate wing says, “Had our party fielded seniors, those who criticise us now would have alleged that AIADMK never gives opportunities to the youth. We did not import these candidates from anywhere. They have been office-bearers in their areas. In 2014, J Jayalalithaa had introduced many new faces.”
On the view that the AIADMK indirectly helped the BJP, Inbadurai says: “The DMK says AIADMK is helping BJP and, BJP says AIADMK is indirectly helping DMK. So, both the parties target AIADMK and this proves we are ahead in this election.”