Tamil Nadu | Off the cuff

Error 404: Poll ticket not found

From Friday evening, reporters covering state politics have been flooded with phone calls from Tamil Nadu Congress Committee members, especially those from Kanyakumari. Their excitement stemmed from the news that the three-time Vilavancode MLA Vijayadharani, who recently resigned from the post and the Congress party to join the BJP, has been denied a ticket by the national ruling party for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. The cadres even asked reporters to call Vijayadharani to get her reaction on not getting a poll ticket. Rumours were that she had long nurtured a dream to become an MP and the jump to BJP was to fulfil it.

Social media activism on point

Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) announced S Suriyamurthy as its candidate in Namakkal. In an unexpected turn of events, the party had to replace the candidate after an old video of him making a casteist statement went viral on social media. Soon, it also came to light that there is a case registered against Suriyamurthy in Perumanallur police station near Tiruppur as, during a rally, he had ‘indirectly’ made offensive remarks against a Dalit party and its cadres who entered a Hindu temple in Pongupalayam last year. Suriyamurthy had gone on to announce that if police do not interfere in the issue, the party will take it into their hands.