Tamil Nadu plans to denotify vast tracts of land, Pulicat bird sanctuary area may shrink

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to denotify a sizeable area of the Pulicat bird sanctuary. Patta land in 13 revenue villages located inside the biodiversity-rich area may be excluded from the sanctuary after completing the claim process under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, sources said.

Just days before the Lok Sabha elections Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect, the Tiruvallur district collector had issued a draft notification on February 29 regarding settlement of claims for patta lands that are to be denotified. People were asked to submit a written claim for the land in the prescribed form within two months.

The timing of the move has raised concerns as it would clear major hurdles for the controversial Adani-Kattupalli port expansion whose northern boundary will fall outside the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) when the Pulicat bird sanctuary area is reduced. It may exempt the project from needing clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). Environmentalists and local fishermen have been voicing concerns against the expansion of Kattupalli port because of its potential threat to the bird sanctuary and the proposed acquisition of hundreds of acres of wetlands.

Senior officials of the state forest department told TNIE, “In 1980, the state government brought the bird sanctuary under Section 18 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. But it was not a final notification. The sanctuary’s boundary was not demarcated till now. As per the Act, final notification must be issued under Section 26(A). It can be done only after the collector settles the claims of the affected people and that process is now on.” The forest official said private patta lands can’t be declared as sanctuary. Either the government should acquire those lands or they must be exempted.