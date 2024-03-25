Tamil Nadu: Thoothukudi fishermen agree to release Kanyakumari, Kerala fisherfolk

THOOTHUKUDI: Putting an end to the four-day long stalemate, the fishermen of Thoothukudi on Sunday agreed to release the apprehended fisherfolk of Kanyakumari and Kerala along with their seized vessels and to resume fishing activities from Tuesday onwards, following peace talks led by MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Vijay Vasanth of Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, respectively.

Previously, the Thoothukudi fishermen had apprehended 86 fishers of Colachel (Kannyiakumari) and Kollam (Kerala), along with six mechanised vessels on March 20, for allegedly fishing in the mid-sea, and held them captive at the Thoothukudi fishing harbour. Following this, the fishers from Colachel began an indefinite protest demanding the release of the fishermen, sources said.

During the several rounds of talks held by the fisheries, police and district administration officials, Thoothukudi fishers raised concern over them being restricted to single day-time fishing and not permitted to engage in multi-day fishing, akin to the fishermen of other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. They also raised concern over alleged night fishing off the Thoothukudi coast by fishermen of other districts, sources added. It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act prohibits multi-day fishing activities in the sea.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Thoothukudi police detained John Bosco, vice president of Thoothukudi mechanised vessel owners association, furthering the agitation and led to the fishermen staging a sit-in protest at the harbour. Subsequently, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment met with the protesters and assured to resolve the issue after holding talks with the fisheries officials. Later, the peace talk was organised at MP Kanimozhi’s office.

“As the elections are round the corner, the government cannot issue orders in this regard. Permit for multi-day fishing has been a demand by Thoothukudi fishers pending for 20 years, as they are the only ones restricted to one-day fishing in state. A solid solution can be arrived at once polls are over,” Kanimozhi said.