Tamil Nadu: Two held for cheating mill owner over Rs 10 crore

COIMBATORE: The city crime branch-II arrested two people for cheating one of the trustees of PSG Group of Institutions of more than Rs 10 crore. Eleven more people linked to this case are yet to be arrested.

The arrested have been identified as P Siva (34) from Attur and R Vasanth (32) from Narasingapuram - both places in Salem - on Friday evening. Mastermind Aswinkumar is absconding. G C Sivaraj, son of Varadharajan of Prema Nivas, at Peelamedu, lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner V Balakrishnan in November 2023.

In the complaint, he stated that he has been running a spinning mill in the name of GGS Textiles India Pvt Ltd and GG and Company and he is also one of the trustees of the PSG Group of Institutions. In 2014, he had to face a challenging situation of handling an Income Tax department notice demanding Rs 5 crore.

The FIR stated, “TP Aswinkumar from Salem, who was handling the accounts, contacted him and assured him that he has close connections with the I-T officials and projected himself as one who liaisons with I-T department. Believing him, Sivaraj and Aswinkumar made him employ the arrested suspects Vasanth and Siva in his office to deal with the I-T department and assist him.

Aswinkumar demanded Rs 10 crore, insisting that they were required to settle the stipulated fine of Rs 5 crore along with an additional Rs 5 crore for ancillary expenses relating to IT proceedings. Sivaraj transferred Rs 10 crore to Aswinkumar’s account and in turn, he assured that all the I-T proceedings had been closed.