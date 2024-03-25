Tamil Nadu: Veerappan’s daughter enters poll fray in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Naam Tamilar Katchi has named Vidya Rani, daughter of slained forest brigand Veerappan, as candidate for the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress has announced three-time Hosur MLA K Gopinath as the candidate.

Vidya Rani Veerappan (34) joined the BJP in 2020 but quit the party to join NTK two months ago. She said she works for the upliftment of farmers and tribal people in Krishnagiri district.

“I will also try to support young entrepreneurs”, she told reporters. She runs a play school for kids at Krishnagiri. Gopinath (62) was elected as MLA from Hosur in 2001, 2006 and 2011. Congress cadre were hoping that incumbent MP Dr A Chellakumar would be renominated.