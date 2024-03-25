TTV Dhinakaran to contest from Theni, claims support of OPanneerselvam and his son

THENI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced that he will be contesting from the Theni Lok Sabha constituency, while the party’s Tiruchy city district secretary P Senthil Nathan has been allotted the Tiruchy seat.

Talking to reporters, Dhinakaran said that he did not initially plan on contesting at all, and that he was convinced by his friend O Panneerselvam and his son OP Ravindranath, last month. Talking about OPS contesting from Ramanathapuram, Dhinakaran said the former CM’s run will pave way for his win in Theni.

Saying that he has never viewed anyone (from the AIADMK) as opposition, Dhinakaran said, “J Jayalalithaa had contested alongside and against the BJP in different phases. If Jayalalithaa were alive, I would have stood by her decision. Narendra Modi’s performance in the last 10 years has been remarkable, and is the reason for forming the alliance. ‘Amma’ is not with us, but Modi is. Not just Theni, I will also get schemes for Tamil Nadu,” he said.