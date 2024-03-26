Appoint man with disabilities as conservation worker: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the HC Registrar General to appoint a man with about 90% hearing impairment as a conservation worker in 4 weeks.

The order was passed on a petition filed by S Amanullah, who alleged that individuals having a lesser score than him were appointed to the post.

The bench disapproved of the contention that the only impediment to his appointment was his hearing impairment which does not fall in line with Rule 25 of the Madras High Court Service Rules, 2015. It added that Rule 25 requires re-evaluation.

Reservation for persons with disabilities must be granted scrupulously in accordance with the Disabilities Act, 2016, it stressed. Amanullah scored 62.5 out of 80 in the recruitment process back in 2017 but was not selected.