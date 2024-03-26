BJP Nilgiris candidate files nomination papers amid tension among BJP, AIADMK cadres, cops use mild force
COIMBATORE: BJP candidate in Nilgiris L Murugan on Monday filed his nomination to returning officer M Aruna at the collectorate amid high tension between his supporters and AIADMK cadre. The cause of tension was that Murugan allegedly arrived late and AIADMK candidate D Lokesh Tamilselvan could not file his papers on time.
According to sources, Murugan was allotted time between 10 am and 12 pm to file his papers, while Lokesh was allotted a slot between 11 am and 1 pm. Murugan, accompanied by senior leaders including state BJP president K Annamalai, arrived at 11.45 in a procession after offering prayers at temple.
“AIADMK cadre who were waiting with Lokesh Tamilselvan appealed with election officers that they should be allowed to file nomination, as BJP candidate did not arrive on time. This resulted in an argument between supporters of both the candidates. Amid all this tension, Murugan filed nomination first,” sources said.
Police tried to stop the cadres at the entrance to the collectorate but they tried to attack the police vehicle. Police used mild force to restore normalcy. Around 20 cadres from both parties were injured and admitted to hospital.
Condemning the police action, Annamalai and Murugan staged a road roko demanding action against Nilgiris SP P Sundaravadivel. AIADMK cadre also staged protests against the police. SP Sundravadivel pacified both sides following which Murugan and Annamalai left the place. Traffic was affected due to the incident.
A senior election officer in Nilgiris told TNIE that complaints would be lodged against those who created trouble with police. In his affidavit, Murugan has declared that he faced 23 cases for violation of law and order and a criminal defamation case.
Also, he has declared immoveable property (residential building measuring 3,000 sq ft at Koyambedu in Chennai) worth Rs 1.21 crore that was purchased on June 30, 2022. For this, he had taken housing loan of Rs 20 lakh on his name and ` one crore on his wife’s name .
According to the affidavit he filed while contesting from Dharapuram Assembly constituency in 2021, Murugan owned property (movable and immovable assets) worth Rs 69.50 lakh in his name and Rs 44.50 lakh in his wife’s name.
Anitha Radhakrishnan booked for remark on PM
Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan has been booked by the Thoothukudi police for his alleged derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a complaint lodged by Chitrangathan, BJP south district president, on Monday. In the complaint filed with the District Election Officer and Collector G Lakshmipathy, Chitrangathan alleged that the minister made the remark at a meeting at Thandapathu on March 22.