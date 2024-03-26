BJP Nilgiris candidate files nomination papers amid tension among BJP, AIADMK cadres, cops use mild force

COIMBATORE: BJP candidate in Nilgiris L Murugan on Monday filed his nomination to returning officer M Aruna at the collectorate amid high tension between his supporters and AIADMK cadre. The cause of tension was that Murugan allegedly arrived late and AIADMK candidate D Lokesh Tamilselvan could not file his papers on time.

According to sources, Murugan was allotted time between 10 am and 12 pm to file his papers, while Lokesh was allotted a slot between 11 am and 1 pm. Murugan, accompanied by senior leaders including state BJP president K Annamalai, arrived at 11.45 in a procession after offering prayers at temple.

“AIADMK cadre who were waiting with Lokesh Tamilselvan appealed with election officers that they should be allowed to file nomination, as BJP candidate did not arrive on time. This resulted in an argument between supporters of both the candidates. Amid all this tension, Murugan filed nomination first,” sources said.

Police tried to stop the cadres at the entrance to the collectorate but they tried to attack the police vehicle. Police used mild force to restore normalcy. Around 20 cadres from both parties were injured and admitted to hospital.

Condemning the police action, Annamalai and Murugan staged a road roko demanding action against Nilgiris SP P Sundaravadivel. AIADMK cadre also staged protests against the police. SP Sundravadivel pacified both sides following which Murugan and Annamalai left the place. Traffic was affected due to the incident.