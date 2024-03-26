Bucket, jackfruit or grapes? O Panneerselvam shortlists three options for Lok Sabha poll fight

RAMANATHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who filed his nomination papers on Monday, said he preferred to compete with either a bucket, jackfruit or grapes symbol. Panneerselvam filed his nomination in the presence of the BJP and AMMK cadre.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I have shortlisted three symbols — bucket, jackfruit and grapes and will pick one of these. If elected, I will take up issues like Katchatheevu festival with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will come back to power for a third time.”

On competing on a free symbol in Ramanathapuram, Panneerselvam said, “More than the symbol, works done previously for people’s welfare will bring us victory.”

Candidates like Navas Kani of IUML and Jeya Perumal of AIADMK also reached the collectorate around the same time as Panneerselvam.

Navas Kani filed his nomination in the presence of BC Welfare Minister Raja Kannappan and Ramanathapuram MLA Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam.

Navas Kani told media persons, “Last election, our alliance was able to emerge victorious with over three lakh votes. Similarly, our alliance will secure a victory in Ramanathapuram this time as well.”

Jeya Perumal said that if he is victorious, he will take steps to address the long-pending issues of the fishermen.