Caste Hindus thrash Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: A 19-year-old Dalit youth was beaten up allegedly by a group of caste Hindus for attempting to participate in the annual day celebrations at his former school at Amaravathipalayam near Tiruppur city. He is currently admitted in the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital with severe internal injuries on the chest and back.

Two people have been booked under three sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and a few other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The injured person is S Shyam Kumar. He claimed he was mercilessly assaulted by his former schoolmate and his relative near the government-aided school where had completed his class 8.

A case has been registered at the Nallur Police Station in Tiruppur city on Sunday. The accused are Balasubramaniam and Kumar’s former schoolmate Karthik, 25.

Kumar told TNIE he belongs to a Scheduled Caste community (SC-A) and the assailants are from the Hindu community. Narrating his ordeal, Kumar said, “Last Friday, I took half a day’s leave and reached my former school at Amaravathipalayam to attend the annual day celebrations. Balasubramaniam, a relative of Karthik, questioned my presence near the school. He used a casteist slur and kicked me when I expressed my intention to participate in the fete. He went away and informed Karthik and the latter arrived at the spot."

"He along with Balasubramaniam then started to thrash my stomach, chest and neck. I cried in pain but they continued the attack. They claimed they felt my presence near my school was uncalled for and they cannot tolerate my participation in the annual day function. When I objected, they claimed people from my community shouldn’t be present in their locality or school. Later, my friends rescued me from the spot. I have been admitted to the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital for the past few days. I have internal injuries near my chest and back. Doctors promised speedy recovery, but I am worried about my condition after I am discharged,” he further added.

Kumar worked in a real estate promotion company for two years after failing in class 12. “My mother Saraswathi is a daily wage labourer at a garment company and my father is a farm worker,” he said.