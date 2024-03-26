Madras HC gives no relief to O Panneerselvam from injunction barring him from using AIADMK symbol

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Monday refused to provide interim relief to former chief minister O Panneerselvam from the injunction imposed by a single judge barring him from using AIADMK’s ‘Two leaves’ symbol.

Stating that they did not want to provide “oxygen” to the expelled leader, a division bench of Justices R Subramanian and R Sakthivel, said, “Now, that the elections have been announced, we will not pass any interim orders which would precipitate things.”

The bench also said Panneerselvam could approach the Supreme Court on the issue. The former coordinator of AIADMK, whose faction is now part of the BJP-led alliance, filed the appeal petition, challenging the single judge’s order barring him from using the AIADMK flag, symbol, and letterhead, besides disallowing him from claiming to be the party coordinator.

The order was passed on a petition filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The judge had said the court was satisfied that the ‘prima facie case’ and the ‘balance of convenience’ were in favour of Palaniswami, and if Panneerselvam was not restrained, it would confuse the cadre and lead to serious consequences.

The division bench, said, “We will hear the petition after the elections.” The bench noted that Panneerselvam had earlier challenged his expulsion and sought an injunction against it, but the court refused to grant the relief. “Now, how can we pass an interim order?”