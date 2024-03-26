Madras High Court shocked over inhuman treatment of inmates in Corner Stone de-addiction centre

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has expressed shock over the lack of basic amenities and inhuman treatment of the inmates at Corner Stone, a de-addiction centre functioning in Thirumullaivayal in Chennai.

Referring to the interim report submitted by advocate CK Chandrasekar, the amicus curiae who inspected the de-addiction centre, a division bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan recently said, “On perusal of the statements made therein, we were shocked to find certain very disturbing facts touching upon the health and safety of the inmates as well as the infrastructure provided to them.”

The amicus curiae and other advocates accompanying him were detained by the men attached to the centre and they refused to provide any details. Pointing out the lack of facilities, the bench said, “We were also surprised by the fact that the food and water that were being provided to the inmates are of very substandard quality and that the inmates are living in inhumane conditions.”

It suo motu impleaded secretaries of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Tamil Nadu Health Department, TN State Mental Health Authority and the Director of Institute of Mental Health. Directing the Corner Stone authorities to file a response to the interim report of the amicus curiae, the bench adjourned the matter to March 27 for further hearing.

The issues came to the fore when the bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a girl alleging that her lover was forcibly detained at the centre at the insistence of his family members who objected to their relationship.