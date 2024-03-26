Madurai man sexually assaults, murders adopted daughter; wife attempts cover-up

MADURAI: In a twist in the suspicious death case of a 11-year-old girl, the Madurai city police on Sunday arrested the girl's uncle and aunt for alleged sexual assault and murder charges.

According to the police, a fifth-grade girl was allegedly found unconscious in the bathroom of her home last Thursday by her aunt and uncle, who work in the army.

She was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital before being transferred to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Raising suspicion, the doctors alerted the police.

During the post-mortem examination, doctors found evidence of sexual assault and strangulation marks.

Although the police detained the couple and several others in connection with the case on Friday, the couple was formally arrested on Sunday night.

During investigation, the police found the girl's uncle allegedly sexually assaulted her.

At a point she started shouting so he strangled her to death. His wife found the incident and covered up the death as natural by enacting a drama.

Koodal Pudur police filed a case against the couple under murder and sexual assault charges, and subsequently, the couple was arrested and remanded in prison.