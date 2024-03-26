NCLT admits insolvency plea against Vivimed for not paying Rs 1.37 crore to another firm

CHENNAI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed the insolvency petition filed by the Chennai-based Wiz Logtec India Private Limited against Vivimed Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science Limited, for failing to pay a debt of Rs 1.37 crore.

Wiz Logtec India Private Limited initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Vivimed Life Sciences Private Limited after it failed to pay Rs 1.21 crore, which it allegedly owed to the logistics company following an agreement signed between January 25, 2019, and August 3, 2020, for the export of pharmaceutical products, including customs clearance and transportation services.

As per the said agreement, the logistics company is required to raise invoices along with supporting documents. And so, Wiz Logtec India raised invoices on Vivimed Life Sciences for the services rendered, submitted advocate Gaurav Kumar, who appeared for the company. Out of all the invoices raised, the Chennai-based logistics firm received Rs 4.20 crore from Vivimed Life Sciences. However, in spite of repeated follow-ups Vivimed Life Sciences failed to settle the invoices amounting to a principal of Rs 1.21 crore, along with an interest of Rs 16.35 lakh at 18% per annum, totalling to Rs 1.37 crore, Kumar submitted.