Tamil Nadu

PMK leader Sowmiya Anbumani files nomination papers for Dharmapuri, declares Rs 60 crore assets

As per her affidavit, in 2022-23 Sowmiya earned Rs 1.54 crore as non-agricultural income and Rs 28 lakh in agriculture income.
Sowmiya with Anbumani Ramadoss after filing nomination papers
Sowmiya with Anbumani Ramadoss after filing nomination papers Photo | Express
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: PMK’s Dharmapuri candidate Sowmiya Anbumani filed her nomination at the collectorate with much fanfare on Monday. She was accompanied by her husband and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, BJP District Secretary Baskar, AMMK district Secretary DK Rajendran and Pennagaram MLA GK Mani. Hundreds of PMK cadres donning party colours gathered at the Palayampudur toll gate to welcome Sowmiya and Anbumani.

Addressing media persons after filing her nomination, Sowmiya listed implementing Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme, establishing SIPCOT, and refrigerated warehouse units to benefit farmers would be her priorities.

When questioned about competing against parties like DMK and AIADMK, she said, “This may be my first time competing, but I am no stranger to election campaigns. I have visited Pennagaram and Dharmapuri more times than I can count and know everyone here. I have all the support here, especially from the women.”

As per her affidavit, in 2022-23 Sowmiya earned Rs 1.54 crore as non-agricultural income and Rs 28 lakh in agriculture income. Her husband Anbumani had a total income of Rs 12.13 lakh while her daughter SA Sanjuthra had a total income of Rs 4.06 lakh. Sowmiya also declared movable assets of Rs 12. 05 crore, while Anbumani has movable assets worth Rs 67.48 lakh. She also has immovable assets worth Rs 48.18 crore and liabilities worth Rs 9.15 crore.

PMK
Sowmiya Anbumani

