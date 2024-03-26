Sangitha Kalanidhi award row: Vocalist sisters say ‘inclusive change’ must start from top

CHENNAI: Vocalist duo Ranjani and Gayatri, on Monday, turned advocates for inclusivity within the Music Academy administration and suggested changes in its ‘entrenched Executive Committee consisting of only Brahmins and royalty.’

In an official release, the duo responded to a statement from the academy’s chairman N Murali regarding the ongoing row over the Sangitha Kalanidhi award given to singer TM Krishna, the duo said that transformation was ‘achievable instantly with a simple resolution and a bunch of resignations’.

Pointing out that Murali has been heading the academy for two decades, the duo said he should consider ‘leading by example, lest the world call it mere lip service’, suggesting that he should resign.

The singers said they would like to see star performers emerge from underprivileged communities and dominate the stage at the Music Academy in the presence of a diverse crowd from all communities and religious minorities filling up the auditorium.