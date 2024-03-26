Tamil Nadu BJP MLA Nainar's assets increased by 19.5 per cent between 2021 and 2024

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: The value of family assets of BJP MLA and Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran increased by 19.54% between March 2021 and March 2024, according to his affidavit filed here on Monday. Nagendran filed his nomination with returning officer-cum KP Karthikeyan.

The value of Nagendran’s family’s movable and immovable assets was Rs 26.71 crore in March 2021, which has now increased to Rs 31.94 crore. Nagendran and his wife, Chandra Nagendran, possess 800 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 3.84 crore. Nagendran, an MA holder, has four cars and a tractor in his name. He has a debt of Rs 5.1 crore and has 13 bank accounts, of which four accounts have zero balance.

Nagendran and his wife have invested in Chandra Hotel, Sri Krishnan Inn, Soprose Hotel, Lakshmi Gayathri Hotel, Kalyani Trust and KR Travels India Private Limited. He also has cases against him under Sections 153A, 152, 504, 505 (2), 500 and 506 (1).