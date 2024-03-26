Tamil Nadu class 10 board exams begin today; CM wishes students

CHENNAI: A total of 9,10,024 students, including 4,52,498 girls, 4,57,525 boys and one transperson, are expected to write the class 10 examinations set to begin with the language paper on Tuesday. 28,827 private candidates and 235 jail inmates will also appear for the exams today.

The exams will conclude on April 8, and the results are expected to be announced on May 10. The students will take the examination in 4,107 centres across the state, under the supervision of about 3,350 flying squad members, 1,241 standing squad members, and 48,700 hall invigilators.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), wished the students, and advised them to utilise the first 10 minutes provided to read the question paper fully as it will greatly aid them in taking the exam without fear. He asked them to approach final exams like any other examination.