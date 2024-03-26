Tamil Nadu: FASTag extended to Aliyar and Sethumadai checkposts in ATR

COIMBATORE: After the successful implementation of collecting entrance fee through ‘FASTag’ at Doddabetta junction in the Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu forest department has extended it to Aliyar and Sethumadai checkposts in Pollachi forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The initiative is aimed at bringing transparency in collecting money.

The initiative was launched in the two checkposts recently. Vehicles proceeding to Topslip and Parambikulam Tiger Reserve (PTR), which is located in Palakkad district of Kerala, are allowed through the two points.

While only entry fee for vehicles is collected through ‘FASTag’ at Doddabetta, the system is different in Aliyar. A charge of Rs 30 is collected for each tourist along with the entry fee for a vehicle (Rs 20 for two wheeler, Rs 50 for car, and Rs 100 for bus)

V Pugalenthi, Pollachi forest range officer, said, “As per GO 118, we have been collecting entry fee from tourist. The entry fee is not applicable to locals, traders, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporationbuses and vehicles owned by the Valparai natives. If a car owner does not fix ‘FASTag’, paying entry fees through all other payments including swiping of card is available at the checkposts. Likewise, two-wheeler riders can pay entry fee through UPI modes like Gpay.”

Officials in Nilgiris are planning to replicate the system in Avalanche and Bykara also where the department collects entry fee of Rs 30 for adults and Rs 10 per child. Likewise, Rs 50 is charged for a car. Moreover, entrance fees are collected by the forest department for entering Bykara dam where the tourism department is operating boat rides for tourists.

Nilgiris District Forest Officer (DFO) S Gowtham said “We are carrying out the administrative process as it was successful in Doddabetta and these tourist places will also have such FASTag facilities within a month when summer holidays begin and attract tourists.”