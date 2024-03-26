Tamil Nadu: Major party candidates file nominations in Madurai constituency

MADURAI: Incumbent MP and DMK-CPM LS candidate S Venkatesan, AIADMK candidate Dr Saravanan and BJP senior leader Raama Sreenivasan filed their nominations with Returning Officer MS Sangeetha here on Monday. Addressing media persons, Venkatasan expressed confidence over the INDIA bloc's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said,

"The state government, led by CM MK Stalin, has done a lot for the development of the city in the recent years, and Ministers P Moorthy, and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan played a major role in the task."

As per the affidavit, Venkatesan owns movable assets worth Rs 98.26 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 6.4 lakh. Whereas, the movable assets of his wife, elder daughter and younger daughter, account for Rs 91.16 lakh, Rs 8.62 lakh and Rs 91,131, respectively.