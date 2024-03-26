Tamil Nadu: Major party candidates file nominations in Madurai constituency
MADURAI: Incumbent MP and DMK-CPM LS candidate S Venkatesan, AIADMK candidate Dr Saravanan and BJP senior leader Raama Sreenivasan filed their nominations with Returning Officer MS Sangeetha here on Monday. Addressing media persons, Venkatasan expressed confidence over the INDIA bloc's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said,
"The state government, led by CM MK Stalin, has done a lot for the development of the city in the recent years, and Ministers P Moorthy, and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan played a major role in the task."
As per the affidavit, Venkatesan owns movable assets worth Rs 98.26 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 6.4 lakh. Whereas, the movable assets of his wife, elder daughter and younger daughter, account for Rs 91.16 lakh, Rs 8.62 lakh and Rs 91,131, respectively.
Meanwhile, Raama Sreenivasan opined that the Modi wave was back in the country. "Modi will be able to succeed as he remains in the hearts of people. He is the only prime minister in the country to have said that his party will secure 400 seats in the polls. Even former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not have the courage to say it," he said.
Further, AIADMK candidate Dr Saravanan said that they will lead the poll campaign highlighting the 10-year achievements of the previous AIADMK government. He alleged that the DMK government has not carried out any development for the district. It may be noted that Saravan owns movable assets worth Rs 6.75 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 4.48 crore.
Whereas, the movable and immovable assets owned by Sreenivasan has been reckoned at Rs 99.62 lakh and Rs 22.75 lakh, respectively.