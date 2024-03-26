Tamil Nadu: Poll preparations in full swing in Salem, despatch of EVMs begins

SALEM: As Salem gears up for the elections, political party representatives have begun their roles as poll agents, under the vigilant supervision of the district electoral officer and district collector R Brindha Devi.

The voter list unveiled on January 22 for Salem district shows a substantial count of 16,48,911 registered voters. Among them are 8,23,336 male voters, 8,25,354 female voters, and 221 others. A total of 3,257 polling booths will be set up across 1,249 polling stations.

Accredited political representatives have started essential tasks under the purview of the district electoral officer’s office. These include deployment and verification of voting machines, as well as rectifying any malfunctioning units. Stringent measures such as video recording are being employed to ensure adherence to guidelines and duties.

Under the leadership of District Electoral Officer and District Collector Brindha Devi, the process is carried out with utmost diligence. District revenue officer P Menaka, who is the returning officer for the district, is coordinating with key personnel to ensure seamless electoral operations.