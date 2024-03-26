Tamil Nadu: Woman kills month-old son by throwing him into well

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her one-month-old son by throwing him into a well near her house at Sholavaram. Police said the woman was frustrated as she was unable to breastfeed her son, which was the cause of frequent quarrels with her husband.

The suspect, R Sandhya, tied the knot with A Ramesh (22), a painter, a few months ago. “The woman delivered a boy last month. However, due to some medical complications, Sandhya could not breastfeed him. On Sunday, Ramesh reached home late at night after attending a temple festival. When he asked Sandhya about their son, she said that he had gone missing,” an officer said.

Efforts by the family to trace the baby went in vain and subsequently, they filed a police complaint. During the inquiry, Sandhya allegedly confessed to throwing the baby into a well. Sandhya was placed under arrest and remanded in judicial custody.