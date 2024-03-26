Three poeple riding triple on bike die in road accident

CUDDALORE: Three youngsters from the same village riding triple on a bike were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed them from behind near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district on Sunday night.

According to Ramanatham police sources, the deceased were identified as N Vengatesan (20), D Sathiskumar (19), and K Barani (19) of Bazaar village near Ramanatham. According to sources, Vengatesan was pursuing a diploma course in Tiruchy, Sathiskumar was a second-year student of a private engineering college in Thalaivasal, while Barani was employed in a private company in Chennai.

The three friends who were returning to their village, decided to go to Alampadi to watch the light music show conducted as part of a temple festival. Subsequently, they were on their way back to the village after having tea at Ramanatham when their bike was rammed from behind by an unidentified vehicle along the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Avatti Junction Road. The unidentified vehicle fled the scene following the deadly collision.

“While Vengatesan and Sathiskumar were thrown off the bike and succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Barani, who also suffered severe injuries, was rushed to the government hospital at Veppur by bystanders,” police sources said.

Upon receiving information, Ramanatham police rushed to the spot and the bodies of the deceased were transported to the government hospital in Thittakudi for post-mortem examination. A few hours later, Barani passed away without responding to treatment and his body was also sent for autopsy.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way to trace the vehicle responsible for the accident. “We are checking the CCTV footages lifted along the route to identify the vehicle,” police sources said.