TN LS polls: Manickam Tagore, Raadhika, Vijayaprabhakaran file nominations from Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Congress candidate and incumbent MP Manickam Tagore, DMDK’s Vijaya Prabhakaran and BJP candidate Raadhika Sarathkumar filed their nominations with District Returning Officer and Collector VP Jeyaseelan, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, on Monday.

After filing the nomination on Monday afternoon, Tagore addressed media persons and highlighted that the 2024 Lok Sabha election has a significant role in protecting the country’s democracy. “This election is the last chance to save the country from the hands of fascism,” he said, adding that in the last 50 days, two sitting Chief Ministers were arrested and the Congress’ bank accounts were frozen.

“With the help of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the union government has been trying to threaten opposition leaders under the guise of false cases. Many other ministers and leaders throughout the country were also arrested,” Tagore said.

He also highlighted the union government’s delay in executing various projects for the Virudhunagar constituency, including the railway project and the construction of an AIIMS.