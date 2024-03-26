TN: Two criminal cases pending against AIADMK candidate in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi AIADMK candidate R Sivasamy Velumani filed his nomination with the District Election Officer here on Monday in the presence of former AIADMK ministers SP Shanmuganathan, Kadambur C Raju, Chellapandian and other party cadres.
As per the affidavit, Velumani, a Class 8 dropout and practitioner of natural medicine, owns movable and immovable properties worth Rs 23 crore and has two criminal cases pending against him.
Srivaikuntam native RS Velumani, who is known for curing bone fractures, is the managing director of Puttur Bone and Joint Centre Private Limited functioning in Chennai. As stated in his affidavit, Velumani owns Rs 2.27 crore worth of movable properties, including Rs 1.09 crore worth assets owned by his wife.
The couple's value of immovable properties is reckoned at Rs 20.80 crore, including properties worth Rs 7.55 crore. They jointly have liabilities to a tune of Rs 10.39 crore, while Velumani alone has to repay pending loans worth Rs 3.33 crore.
Velumani, who is currently settled in Chennai under the Virugambakkam assembly constituency, is also the area secretary of the party. He lives with his wife S Ananthi Prabha, who practices Siddha medicine, and four children, sources said.
When asked about dropping out from school, Velumani said that he had discontinued studies to support his grandfather in preparing traditional medicines. He added that there are six doctors, who hold a degree in Siddha Medicine and Surgery, employed at his vaithiyasalai to offer treatments.