TN: Two criminal cases pending against AIADMK candidate in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi AIADMK candidate R Sivasamy Velumani filed his nomination with the District Election Officer here on Monday in the presence of former AIADMK ministers SP Shanmuganathan, Kadambur C Raju, Chellapandian and other party cadres.

As per the affidavit, Velumani, a Class 8 dropout and practitioner of natural medicine, owns movable and immovable properties worth Rs 23 crore and has two criminal cases pending against him.

Srivaikuntam native RS Velumani, who is known for curing bone fractures, is the managing director of Puttur Bone and Joint Centre Private Limited functioning in Chennai. As stated in his affidavit, Velumani owns Rs 2.27 crore worth of movable properties, including Rs 1.09 crore worth assets owned by his wife.