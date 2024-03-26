Twelve candidates file nominations for Coimbatore, Pollachi Lok Sabha constituencies

COIMBATORE: A total of 12 candidates, including AIADMK’ s G Ramachandran (Coimbatore ) and A Karthikeyan (Pollachi ), DMK’s K Easwaraswamy (Pollachi) filed their nomination papers on Monday.

Ramachandran came to the collector’s office along with former minister SP Velumani, MLA Amman K Arjunan, Singai Chandru, DMDK district secretary, SDPI state secretary Raja Hussain, for filing the petition.

Speaking to mediapersons after filing nomination with the District Election Officer-cum Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Ramachandran said AIADMK is responsible for the development of Coimbatore.

In the affidavit, Ramachandran declared movable assets worth Rs 1.14 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 21 lakh. He wife Shruthi owns movable assets worth Rs 1.02 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 25 lakh.

Karthikeyan has declared moveable assets worth Rs 27.13 lakh and Rs 1.11 crore in his wife’s name. He owns Rs 1.38 crore worth of immovable assets while his wife has Rs 2.53 crore worth of immovable assets. Speaking to reporters, he said “Pollachi is an agricultural area.

The fall in coconut prices has affected the livelihood of coconut farmers. Central and state governments did not fulfill the demands of the farmers. Weavers are also affected. If I win, I will work to increase the price of coconut coir, raise the status of weavers.”

DMK candidate Easwaraswamy declared movable assets worth Rs 3.46 crore in his name and Rs 1.33 crore of assets and his wife’s name. He owns immovable assets worth Rs 17.91 crore while his wife owns Rs 9.8 lakh worth of property. He spoke to reporters after filing his nomination papers.