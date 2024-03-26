Udhayanidhi Stalin should read the Constitution, says Sudhakar Reddy

KRISHNAGIRI: BJP leader P Sudhakar Reddy, co-incharge for Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states, said on Monday that the BJP-led alliance will win for the third consecutive time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached every household from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through various successful schemes.

Endorsing BJP candidate C Narasimhan, Reddy told reporters, “BJP alliance across the country will win the upcoming election. People from Tamil Nadu should think wisely and vote for the BJP as the DMK is running a Dravidian model governance with corruption and khap panchayat.

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin should read the Constitution and know the relationship between the Centre and the States. He should not be involved in hate speech spoiling communal harmony in order to garner votes. DMK should not be involved in mudslinging and hold misinformation campaigns against the BJP. So far over Rs 8 lakh crore was allotted by the BJP government to Tamil Nadu in the past nine years.”

He added, “Rail connectivity between Jolarpettai to Krishnagiri to Hosur, metro connectivity between Hosur and Bengaluru, and other issues in Krishnagiri district will be solved if the BJP comes to power again.”