Won’t reply to minor parties: DMK leader TRB Rajaa

COIMBATORE: Industry Minister and chief of DMK’s IT wing TRB Rajaa on Monday said he would answer only to what the main opposition party AIADMK says, and not to others. He was addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the party meeting at Sulur.

Responding to a query related to BJP state president and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai’s statement about DMK’s manifesto, Rajaa said he would not like to respond to minor parties.“There is a movement called AIADMK and you can answer what the main party AIADMK says, but you cannot answer all the minor parties. Each candidate is allowed to spend `95 lakh. If there are party workers and friends in the movement, they should spend it, so it will cost us. Since the BJP has nothing for Annamalai, I don’t think it will cost him a single rupee.”

He added, “The media wants to distract us. Our rival AIADMK is in the field as the main opposition party but not others.”Coimbatore candidate Ganapathi Rajkumar said he would win by a margin of two lakh votes.

He said, “Water problem is widespread and we will bring it to the attention of Chief Minister Stalin and try to find a solution. We will take the demands of the farmers to the attention of the government.”