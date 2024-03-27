Annamalai’s comments on dad hurting, he should apologise, says AIADMK candidate

COIMBATORE: AIADMK Coimbatore candidate G Ramachandran alias Singai Ramachandran on Tuesday demanded that BJP’s state unit chief K Annamalai should apologise for making certain remarks about his father.

According to sources, Annamalai had made a comment while addressing reporters on Monday that Ramachandran got admission to BE through his father Govindarasu’s MLA quota.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Ramachandran said, “Annamalai has made a wrong statement about my admission to PSG College of Technology. I was 11 years old when my father died. I studied well while pursuing my diploma, and got the opportunity to study further in the same college. Annamalai at least had a father who sent him to college. I did not have one when I joined college and struggled all alone. We had to avail ourselves of loan for my father’s funeral, which we repaid with much difficulty. Annamalai’s remark was in bad taste and has hurt my father’s loyalists and our party members.”

Ramachandran also said Annamalai is not qualified to speak about corruption and asked who is paying for his expenses.