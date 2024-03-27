Chennai: Unauthorised constructions in three city wards increased by 59% from 2007 to ’19, finds study

CHENNAI: Going by the findings of a pilot study conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles, there are over 5,000 unauthorised constructions in Kilapauk, Royapettah and Adyar. The study carried out by Sakura Geo-Information Software Research Private Ltd. to assess the unauthorised constructions in the three wards also noted that the unauthorised constructions raised between 2007 and 2019 increased by 59%.

The three wards, all prime locations with relatively higher market value and guideline value, were taken as representative areas in North, Central and Southern parts of Greater Chennai Corporation. The study aimed to develop a database of streets and different types of buildings; photos and details of ground elevation and identification of buildings constructed before 1999, from 1999-2007, from 2007-2019 and after 2019, in correlation with rules applicable during the particular period.

The focus was also on identifying boundaries of plots and buildings to assess violations of parameters such as floor space index, setback availability and height of the building.

The study report, which was released during a review meeting convened by the Chief Secretary earlier this month, stated that Kilpauk had the highest number of unauthorised constructions. In both Royapettah and Adyar, the majority of violations were observed in buildings constructed between 2007 and 2019. Even four years after 2019, the number of violations captured by the aerial vehicles was 48% in Adyar, 53.8% in Royapettah and 22% in Kilpauk, highlighting the ineffectiveness of the enforcement cell.