ECI always lauds TN for Law and Order during elections: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday said the Election Commission of India has been complimenting Tamil Nadu for maintaining excellent law and order during the elections. He said despite differences among political parties, law and order has been maintained.

Sahoo made these remarks while addressing a conference organised by the Regional News Unit of the Doordarshan on the topic, ‘Balanced coverage of Lok Sabha elections’.

“Over the past few years, I have seen that Tamil Nadu has been complimented for its excellent law and order management during elections. The confidence of the ECI for the good management of law and order has been again and again proved by the people. Despite differences prevailing politically, to whatever extent the parties may take up issues with each other, law and order has been maintained,” the CEO said.

Sahu also said another thing Tamil Nadu is being complimented for is that election after election, the state has been registering almost 73% to 74% voter turnout during the last decade while our national average stands around 67%. “But we are committed to being even better. Using this occasion, I appeal to our urban voters to step out on the polling day and cast their votes even if they have some difficulties. In rural areas, on average, around 80% of voters turn out on polling day. When it comes to the bigger cities and towns, the turnout comes down. So, as voters, we need to do some introspection,” he added.

Sahoo also pointed out that change of power has always been flawless in our country. “The political parties used to ask many questions. But they have gracefully handed over power to other parties chosen by the people. That shows maturity and that our people like this system,” Sahu added.