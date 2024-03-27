How many OPSes are too many OPSes? Ramnad race already has 5

RAMANATHAPURAM : In Ramanathapuram constituency, the election battle is not just between alliances but among many individuals named O Panneerselvam. As many as five candidates with the same name, including the former chief minister, have filed nomination papers for contesting from the constituency, so far. While ex-CM O Paneerselvam, who represents the NDA alliance, was the first among the lot to file the papers on Monday, another independent candidate with the similar name filed nomination later the day, followed by three others on Tuesday.

Sources said, the four independent candidates hail from Usilampatti, Thirumangalam, Solai Alagarpuram of Madurai district, and Ramanathapuram, respectively. Meanwhile, contesting in a free symbol, former CM OPS stated he preferred to compete with either a bucket, jackfruit or grapes symbol.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, O Panneerselvam of Usilampatti said, “I came to do good for the people,” and left the venue immediately. Later the day, O Panneerselvam from Solai Alagarpuram said, “Being a farmer by profession, I have filed the nomination to serve the people.” However, when asked about the reason for competing in Ramanathapuram, he got stressed and left the venue, sources said.

When contacted, R Dharmar, Rajya Sabha MP and OPS faction functionary, said, “These issues clearly indicate that the others (independent candidates) are afraid of OPS’s strength. The public are well aware of the service we have rendered over the years. Hence, they will vote for our leader,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former AIADMK leader visited Thangachimadam on Tuesday and met with the families of the fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

List of OPSes who filed nominations so far