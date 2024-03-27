Kani’s assets grew from Rs 30 crore to Rs 60 crore in 5 years

THOOTHUKUDI : Incumbent MP Kanimozhi filed her nomination with District Election Officer G Lakshmipathy here on Tuesday seeking a second term in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. She was accompanied by Ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Congress state vice president APCV Shanmuganathan and Thoothukudi Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy, while filing the papers.

As per the affidavit submitted by Kanimozhi, who is also the DMK’s deputy general secretary, her family properties have doubled in the past five years. She owns assets worth a total of Rs 60.40 crore, including movable properties worth Rs 39.59 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 20.80 crore. The value of her family properties has increased from Rs 30.33 crore in 2019 to Rs 60.40 crore in 2023, noted the affidavit.

Further, there are two criminal cases pending against the parliamentarian.

Though she was acquitted by a special court in the infamous 2G spectrum case on December 21, 2017 due to lack of evidence, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenged the acquittal in 2018, and the Delhi High Court admitted the petition on March 22, 2024, nearly six years later.