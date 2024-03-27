Lawyers demand National Green Tribunal to include regional holidays in list

CHENNAI: The advocates practising before the Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal in Chennai have requested its chairman to include regional holidays of the southern states in the holiday list.

The representation was submitted to Justice P Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, during his visit to Chennai on Tuesday. He was facilitated by the NGT (SZ) Regular Practitioners Forum in Chennai, which also requested to advance the vacation for the NGT from June to May as most of the advocates also practise in the Madras High Court which has vacation in May.

“Pongal is a major festival celebrated across south India and does not have adequate holidays,” the letter to the chairman read. Uploading of original applications and appeals on the NGT website and provision of wifi connectivity for advocates in the court were among the other demands raised by the forum.

The chairman, while addressing the gathering, assured to look into the demands. Judicial member of the NGT Southern bench Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal were in attendance.