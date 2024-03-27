MMK leader expresses concern over low representation of Muslims among candidates

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, MH Jawahirullah, president of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), which has been in alliance with the DMK since 2019, expresses his concern over the low representation of Muslims among the candidates. He says he wrote to Rahul Gandhi to field at least one Muslim candidate from Congress in Tamil Nadu.

What are the differences between BJP’s and the INDIA bloc’s campaign?

According to reports from friends who attended Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Mumbai, there’s a notable contrast in crowd engagement in his and PM Modi’s rallies. The crowd at Rahul’s rally looked vibrant, actively reacting to speeches. Whereas, Modi’s audience seemed subdued, often sitting in silence. This indicates attendees at Rahul’s rally came voluntarily in support of the INDIA bloc. Additionally, the BJP’s claim of being corruption-free has been challenged by the electoral bonds issue, potentially swaying support towards the INDIA bloc in the northern belt.

How has DMK’s denial of seats to MMK affected the parties’ relationship at cadre level?

The repeated denial of a ticket by the DMK to us, in 2019 and 2024, has left our cadres frustrated. Despite our significant grassroots presence and work in various spheres, including human rights and social justice, we were not allocated a seat. While it’s disappointing, we remain committed to our cause, which aligns with the values of the INDIA bloc. We wholeheartedly support INDIA bloc candidates in all constituencies.

Despite AIADMK ending ties with BJP, why haven’t DMK’s alliance partners, especially those who were denied seats, moved to the AIADMK camp?

The AIADMK’s severing of ties with the BJP came late, and they had previously supported crucial bills brought by the BJP in parliament. Moreover, the AIADMK hasn’t clarified its stance on who will they back if their support is needed to form the next union government. In contrast, the DMK has pledged support to the INDIA bloc leader. Hence, we continue to support the INDIA bloc, as minorities also share this sentiment.

BJP argues that the CAA aims to provide citizenship rather than revoke it. What’s your perspective?

The CAA, along with the NPR and NRC, poses a threat to the nation’s unity. Individuals must prove their citizenship to enrol, the failure of which could lead to being labelled as intruders. In that case, for example, Hindus in Tamil Nadu also wouldn’t get citizenship if they don’t have documents to prove they didn’t migrate from Sri Lanka as SL Hindus are excluded from citizenship. Hence, the CAA is not only against Muslims but also against the majority in India.