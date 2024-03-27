Puthiya Tamilagam Dr Krishnasamy decides to contest in two-leave symbol in Tenkasi (SC) constituency

TENKASI: Puthiya Tamilagam party chief Dr K Krishnasamy on Wednesday announced that he would contest in AIADMK’s two-leave symbol in Tenkasi (SC) parliamentary constituency instead of his own party symbol.

Speaking to the media persons after filing his nomination with the returning officer-cum-District Election Officer AK Kamal Kishore, Krishnasamy cited the delay by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allocate a symbol for his party as the reason for his contesting in two-leave symbol.

“I am contesting in the Tenkasi parliamentary constituency for the seventh consecutive time. Apart from the 2019 election in which I contested in the two-leave symbol, rest all time I contested in my own party symbol.

My intention was to contest in this parliament election in my party symbol only. For this, our party applied for a symbol with the ECI two months ago. We approached the Supreme Court for a symbol and the Court ordered the granting of a symbol for us.

Despite this, the ECI has not yet allotted one to our party. The ECI is biased towards the BJP. It is not allocating the party symbol on time to the parties who are not in the BJP alliance. It is not good for democracy,” said Krishnasamy.

He hoped that the voters of Tenkasi constituency would elect him this time.

“During the 2019 election, the people voted the DMK candidate to power. However, the DMK MP did not fulfil the needs of the voters and create job opportunities. He did not appear in the functions organised in the villages and towns. The AIADMK-led alliance in which the Puthiya Tamilagam, DMDK and SDPI are part will get a big victory in this election,” he added.

Krishnasamy was accompanied by former AIADMK Ministers Rajendra Balaji and M Rajalakshmi and Kadayanallur MLA Krishnamurali to file his nomination.