Muniapparaj produced a letter written to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) on the matter by the Public department. According to the letter, the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission issued temporary travel documents valid till September 22, 2024 to the three Sri Lankan nationals.

The Additional PP stated that as soon as the FRRO issues the necessary orders, the three men will be deported to Sri Lanka. Since the travel documents were issued, the question of issuing a photo identity card did not arise, he told the bench. The bench disposed of the petition since no further order was required on the matter since the travel documents had been issued.

At present, the three convicts have been held at the high security foreigners detention centre in Tiruchy.

Santhan had died waiting for clearance

Santhan, one of the released convicts, recently died of liver-related complications as necessary clearance was being processed for his travel back to Sri Lanka as he had requested. His body was flown to the island country.