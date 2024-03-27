Tamil Nadu: Flying squad seizes Rs 1.2 crore cash in Royapuram, returns money later

CHENNAI: The flying squad officers along with the Royapuram police recovered Rs 1.2 crore in cash from a van on Tuesday. Police sources said the van belonged to a private company that collected deposit amounts from ATMs and provided them to banks. The officers were conducting a checking near NRT Bridge at Royapuram when they came across the van.

“As much as Rs 1.2 crore was found in the vehicle and the men in the van said they had collected it from two SBI ATMs. However, since they did not have proper documents regarding the cash, the flying squad officers seized the money. Later, senior bank officials produced necessary documents and secured back the money,” they added.

In a similar incident, the flying squad officers seized Rs 40.7 lakh from a jeep at Maduvankarai near Guindy since the occupants couldn’t produce any documents for the cash. The cash was handed over to the Income Tax department.