'We quit NDA to be independent, but DMK has ‘illicit’ ties with BJP': EPS

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: The AIADMK withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) only to be independent and work for people’s welfare, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said at a public meeting in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. He was seeking votes for party candidate R Sivasamy Velumani.

Showing photographs of a ‘happily smiling’ Stalin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami said the DMK was in an ‘illicit’ alliance with the saffron party.

“The AIADMK will never indirectly support any party,” he added.

“We could have forged an alliance with BJP, but we are not power hungry. We are commoners living with the poor and the downtrodden and want to resolve people’s problems. We want to protect the rights of the Tamils, implement schemes, safeguard the minorities and act independently,” he said.

The DMK allied with the BJP from 1999-2004 and later switched allegiance to the Congress without any hesitation. AIADMK, on the other hand, abides by its principles, Palaniswami said.

“Stalin often speaks about the humiliations of the Emergency enforced by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, but has allied with the same party now. The DMK speaks vociferously against Modi, but turns meek before him,” Palaniswami said.