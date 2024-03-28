BJP Tamil Nadu state chief Annamalai files nomination to contest from Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: BJP’s K Annamalai and DMK’s Ganapathy P Rajkumar filed their nomination papers to contest in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency with collector and returning officer Kranthi Kumar Pati on Wednesday.

According to the affidavit filed along with the nomination, Annamalai owns moveable assets worth Rs 36.04 lakh and Rs 1.12 crore worth of immovable assets. His wife owns Rs 2.03 crore worth of moveable assets and Rs 53 lakh worth of immovable assets. Compared to the affidavit he submitted in 2021 when he contested in the Aravakurichi assembly segment, the value of Annamalai’s movable assets has come down by Rs 10 lakh while the value of immovable assets has gone up marginally.

Addressing the press after filing his nomination, he charged DMK and AIADMK with colluding covertly to defeat him. Earlier, he arrived at the collectorate in a procession from Hosur Road Junction along with Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and other party leaders,

More than four people accompanied Annamalai as he went to the returning officer’s room to file the papers, and they were told to move out. Sources said more than 20 persons accompanied Annamalai when he entered the collectorate premises.