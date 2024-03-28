Chennai to become global asset for car manufacturer Renault-Nissan

CHENNAI: Chennai is all set to be a key global asset for the Renault-Nissan Alliance, as it plans to launch four new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) from the plant in Oragadam with a focus on localisation and enhancement of new technologies such as autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification for global markets.

Makoto Uchida, president and chief executive officer of Nissan Motor said that both Renault and Nissan will unveil a five-seater and a seven-seater SUV soon, but did not provide a time frame. These models will be will be heavily localised, he added. Currently, the Oragadam plant, which has been successfully implementing the ‘Make in India’ programme, produces 90% of the components that go in the cars. The plant has produced 2.7 million cars, of which 1.2 million have already been exported to more than 100 destinations.

“Our teams are working to introduce vehicles compatible with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and ethanol,” said Uchida, who shared the dias with Jean-Dominique Senard, the Renault-Nissan Alliance chairman and Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, on the 25th anniversary of the alliance in India on March 27.