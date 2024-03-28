Lok Sabha polls 2024: Erode MP Ganeshmurthi, who consumed insecticide, succumbs at hospital

COIMBATORE: Erode MP A Ganeshamurthi who was under treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore after he reportedly consumed insecticide succumbed on Thursday early morning without responding to treatment.

A Ganeshamurthi (77) a third-time MP from Erode constituency was a senior functionary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). He won the 2019 Lok Sabha election in the DMK symbol.

On Sunday he was rushed to a hospital in Erode and from there referred to a Coimbatore hospital after he allegedly attempted to end his life.

Sources at the hospital and his party said that he had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support. Doctors were closely monitoring his health. However on Thursday morning around 5.05 am he died without responding to treatment.

It has been alleged that Ganeshamurthi was depressed over the party’s refusal to give him a ticket to contest from the Erode seat. The DMK has fielded its candidate in Erode and has instead given the Tiruchy seat to the MDMK. Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, has been named the party’s Tiruchy candidate.

The sources added that the body of Ganeshamurthi would be taken to Perundurai Government Hospital and after the formalities, it would be handed to his family members.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department's helpline 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999).