'Party dissatisfied over choice of candidate in Namakkal': CPM TN secretary K Balakrishnan

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan talks about INDIA bloc’s protest. He says the party expressed dissatisfaction over KMDK’s choice of candidate in Namakkal and conveyed the same to Chief Minister MK Stalin which resulted in the candidate being replaced.

The BJP-led alliance has Narendra Modi as its PM candidate and they are going with the campaign of ‘Modi’s guarantee’. Do you think lack of a PM candidate will affect the INDIA bloc?

The BJP has ruled the country for 10 years, a long period. If they were committed, they could have done several good things. Since they have no achievement, they are using Modi’s image to fill the vacuum of their failures. In contrast, the INDIA bloc has asked voters to support the safeguarding of parliamentary democracy, values and ethos of the Constitution, state rights and federalism, reservation and social justice, people’s livelihood and future, and better employment. It is not difficult to elect a PM from among the INDIA bloc after polls.

Despite knowing there was no space to increase seats for partners in DMK-led alliance, why did Communist parties and others try for it?

Every party in the alliance, even the DMK, wants to contest from more seats than 2019. After DMK leaders explained the practical difficulties of not being able to increase the seats any more, we accepted their stance and inked the poll pact. There was no difference of opinion among the alliance in seat sharing.