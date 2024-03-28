'PMK allies with those opposing social justice': VCK president Thirumavalavan

CUDDALORE: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram parliament constituency candidate Thol Thirumavalavan criticised Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) alleging that it has formed an alliance with groups that oppose social justice.

Speaking during the INDIA alliance meeting among party functionaries from Chidambaram, Bhuvanagiri, and Kattumannarkoil assembly segments at Chidambaram on Tuesday night, Thirumavalavan said, “During the last election, I won with a margin of 3,000 votes, thanks to the hard work of Minister’s Paneerselvam and Sivasankar. Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK) president T Velmurugan campaigned for me and this change was brought about by late DMK leader M Karunanidhi and Chief Minister M K Stalin and they formed this alliance to unite people fighting for social justice under one banner.”

Emphasising the importance of peace and social harmony, he stated, “I have never blamed any community or engaged in fights against them. Criticising BJP is not an attack on Hindus, just as criticising PMK is not an attack on the Vanniyar community. There are contradictions between political parties and it should not be seen as anti-community sentiments. BJP’s attempts to divert attention in this manner are evident. Similar accusations were once leveled against VCK.”

Thirumavalavan further said, “Minister Paneerselvam noted that after my election, no industries were affected, social justice remained intact, and there were no caste-based clashes in Chidambaram parliament constituency. VCK has never opposed inter-reservation for Vaaniyars. While Annamalai rejected PMK’s demand for caste-based census, I did not take such a stance. BJP’s stance against social justice is clear. VP Singh took steps to implement Mandal Commission recommendations, supported by Ram Vilas Paswan and Ambedkar-based organisations advocating OBC reservations in education and jobs. However, BJP’s withdrawal of support and subsequent riots under Advani’s leadership show their anti-social justice stance.”

Regarding alliances, Thirumavalavan firmly stated, “OBC leaders in Tamil Nadu may ally with BJP, but we will never do so. Our stance is not personal vendetta; it’s about upholding social justice. If PMK aligns with AIADMK, it can be seen as a move for social justice, given MGR and Jayalalithaa’s legacy. However, PMK’s alliance against social justice is concerning.” Ministers M R K Paneerselvam, S S Sivasankar, C V Ganesan, and MLAs M Sinthanaiselvan, G Ayyappan, Saba Rajendran, R Radhakrishnan, along with alliance party functionaries participated in the meeting.