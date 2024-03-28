Prime Minister visits Tamil Nadu only to seek votes, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

RANIPET: Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign in Arcot on Wednesday, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the Union government of neglecting Tamil Nadu. He also alleged that Modi only visited the state during elections to seek votes.
Referring to the PM as ‘Mr 29 paise’, he alleged that while the Union government collects Rs 1 per individual as tax, it only allocates a mere 29 paise for each citizen’s welfare, neglecting the public’s needs.
Pointing out the absence of Modi during the recent cyclone that ravaged Tamil Nadu, affecting numerous districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli, he noted that despite the state incurring up to Rs 34,000 crore loss, the centre refused to provide any assistance despite inspections by union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman.
He also mentioned that though the foundation stone was laid for the Madurai AIIMS hospital long ago, no further works were initiated.
Udhayanidhi also claimed close links between Governor R N Ravi and the RSS. “Ravi refused to read out names like Periyar, Ambedkar, Perarignar Anna, and Kalaignar at the legislative assembly and walked out. He also suggested changing the name of Tamil Nadu but later apologised after facing criticism from leaders and the public. Finally, Ravi also opposed the singing of the Tamil-Thai Vazhthu anthem, advocating only for the national song,” the minister said.
Udhayanidhi stated that they do not oppose the national song but one can also not sacrifice Tamil-Thai Vazhthu, because it is the identity of Tamil people. He also accused Ravi of being subservient to the BJP.
Speaking about the initiatives taken by the DMK government in Arakkonam constituency, Udhayanidhi said the construction of a new bus stand and a market complex in Arcot is currently in progress; and a hospital in Anaimallur, Kavanur, has already been established. Efforts to set up a shoe industry worth Rs 400 crore in Panapakkam, Sholingur, are also underway. Further, developments such as the extension of Ranipet SIPCOT and the construction of a 3.5 km overbridge from Kangeyanallur to Sathuvachari are also in progress.
According to the DMK’s election manifesto, plans are underway for the construction of a government college, while a cooperative bank will be established in the Vilapakkam region. Additionally, a railway station is slated for construction in Sendamangalam. Integrated drinking water facilities are set to be initiated at the Nemelli Union panchayat.
Highlighting the DMK government’s achievements, including successful Covid-19 management, educational initiatives like Pudhumai Penn and women-centric schemes like free bus rides and Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, Udhayanidhi noted that out of the 1.60 crore applicants, as much as 1.16 crore women benefited from the schemes. He pledged to ensure that the benefits reach the other applicants too within two to three months.
He visited all the six assembly segments in Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday and canvassed votes for candidates from INDIA bloc.