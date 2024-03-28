Prime Minister visits Tamil Nadu only to seek votes, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

RANIPET: Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign in Arcot on Wednesday, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the Union government of neglecting Tamil Nadu. He also alleged that Modi only visited the state during elections to seek votes.

Referring to the PM as ‘Mr 29 paise’, he alleged that while the Union government collects Rs 1 per individual as tax, it only allocates a mere 29 paise for each citizen’s welfare, neglecting the public’s needs.

Pointing out the absence of Modi during the recent cyclone that ravaged Tamil Nadu, affecting numerous districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli, he noted that despite the state incurring up to Rs 34,000 crore loss, the centre refused to provide any assistance despite inspections by union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman.

He also mentioned that though the foundation stone was laid for the Madurai AIIMS hospital long ago, no further works were initiated.