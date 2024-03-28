Puthiya Tamilagam party chief Krishnasamy to contest under AIADMK symbol

TENKASI: Puthiya Tamilagam party chief Dr K Krishnasamy announced that he would contest under the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, instead of his party symbol, from Tenkasi (SC) constituency. He made the announcement after filing his nomination papers on Wednesday.

He cited the delay by the Election Commission of India as the reason for his contesting with the AIADMK’s symbol. “I am contesting from the Tenkasi (SC) constituency for the seventh consecutive time. Apart from 2019, when I contested with the AIADMK’s symbol, I have contested with my own party’s symbol. Our party applied for a symbol with the ECI two months ago. We also approached the SC, and the court ordered the allotment of a symbol. Yet, the ECI has not taken any step. The ECI is biased towards the BJP and is not allocating symbols on time to parties who are not allied with the BJP. This is not good for democracy,” he said.

“In 2019, people voted the DMK candidate to power, but he failed to fulfil the needs of the people,” he added.