Tamil Nadu: 24000 sarees seized, AIADMK Erode candidate booked

ERODE: The district police registered a case against AIADMK candidate Aatral Ashok Kumar concerning the seizure of 24,150 sarees from a godown that allegedly was meant for distribution to voters in Erode. Ashok Kumar clarified that the sarees were purchased before the election was announced and that they were meant for distribution to sanitation workers by his Aatral Foundation for Tamil New Year.

According to sources, a flying squad conducted searches at a private building at Anna Nagar near Kalingarayan Palayam under the Chithode police range in the Erode district on Tuesday based on a tip-off. The officials found 24,150 sarees stored in 161 bundles. Since there were no supporting documents, the sarees were confiscated.

Upon investigating, officials came to know that AIADMK candidate Ashok Kumar had bought 20 days ago. Subsequently, the officials lodged a complaint in Chithode police station. Based on the complaint, police filed a case under section 171 (E) of IPC against Ashok Kumar and his assistants. On Wednesday, Ashok Kumar explained that the sarees were bought for sanitation workers by his Aatral Foundation.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Ashok Kumar said, “The Aatral Foundation has been in the service of people for the past two years. Every year on the occasion of Tamil New Year, our foundation distributes new clothes to the sanitation workers and poor people. It was planned for this year as well. But as the election code of conduct came into effect, we postponed the celebration. The sarees were kept in the building following the proper norms. The allegation that they were kept to give to voters is false. After the election, we will give those sarees to the sanitation workers. We have given due explanation to officials for this.”