Tamil Nadu: AIADMK’s Krishnagiri candidate is worth Rs 135 crore, richest in district

KRISHNAGIRI: AIADMK candidate V Jayaprakash is the richest candidate in Krishnagiri district. In the affidavit filed along with nomination papers, he has declared assets worth Rs 116.25 crore and his spouse has assets worth Rs 19.52 crore, in all totalling Rs 135.78 crore.

Jayaprakash (58), a councillor of Hosur City Municipal Corporation in ward 42, has movable asset worth Rs 12.15 crore (including Rs 95 lakh cash in hand and Rs 10.98 crore worth of quarry machinery and others). His spouse Sandhya Rani has Rs 1.52 crore worth of movable assets (including Rs 20 lakh cash in hand, two cars worth Rs 17 lakh and 236 sovereign jewels worth Rs 1.15 crore).

According to his affidavit, he owns around 97 acres of agricultural land in Irudhukottai and Santhanapalli villages in Denkanikottai taluk and Chennathur and Nallur villages in Hosur taluk.

Among the 97 acres, most of the lands are purchased from the year 2010 and only around 5 acres were purchased in the year 2004 in Hosur taluk. In the past 13 years, he accumulated more wealth.

Similarly in the non-agricultural land category, he owns 35.82 acres of land for quarry work in Hosur taluk and other areas.

Jayaprakash has a liability worth Rs 4.26 crore and his wife has Rs 10 lakh.